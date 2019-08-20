Huge crowd turns out in The Grove to celebrate St. Louis getting MLS team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A huge turnout Tuesday night to celebrate St. Louis finally getting a Major League Soccer team.

Soccer fans began lining up outside the Urban Chestnut Brewery in The Grove more than an hour before the party was scheduled to start. Alison Cowell is a soccer fan, she said, “I’ve been playing since I was five, I played in college this is a dream come true.”

Inside people enjoyed free food and low-cost beer. Some had the MLS logo painted on their body. Karen Montgomery is a soccer fan, she said, “It’s very exciting yes it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Naming the new St. Louis team is not completely up to the team owners. Team co-owner Andy Taylor said, “MLS weighs in heavily on name and color we’ve had zero discussions and there’s your scoop we’ve had zero discussion with the MLS about name and color.”

Owners wanted people to know they won’t pull the rug out on St. Louis fans like some football teams have done. Team co-owner Jim Kavanaugh said, “This is a long-term investment. This is a long- term commitment.”

As team officials addressed the crowd fans learned St. Louis was making news worldwide. Team co-owner Carolyn Kindle Betz said, “We’re setting records on social media and news outlets about how excited not only North America but the world is about St. Louis getting the team.”

Fans broke into chants and songs and free t-shirts were tossed to the crowd.