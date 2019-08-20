Horses escape Wentzville woman’s property for seventh time in eight months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Horses have been on the loose again in Wentzville.

The horse's owner isn't doing enough to keep the horses and passing drivers out of "harm’s way,” police said.

For the seventh time in eight months, 48-year-old Juliea Baker has been charged with animal neglect/abandonment. Her horses keep getting out of their corral at her home along Highway Z.

Three horses were out of their corrals again Friday near the very busy two-lane highway.

“My concern is that the horses are going to be hit,” said Cole Wilmas of Designer Pools, which has a workshop next to Baker’s home. “I don’t want to see anybody hit a horse. I don’t want to see any animals hurt.”

Baker has been charged with four counts of animal neglect/abandonment in December, another count in April, another in May, and now a seventh on Friday, August 16. All are misdemeanor charges.

Baker’s fencing consists largely of flexible plastic tubing which sags in various spots. Authorities consider it substandard.

“This shouldn’t happen more than one time. I think there needs to be more done,” Wilmas said.

There was no answer at the Bakers’ residence Friday when a volunteer helped police round up the horses and at least tried to shore up the fencing, according to a court document.

A notice that police posted at her door Friday telling Baker to contact them was still there on Tuesday afternoon.

At least six horses remain on the property along with chickens, a dog, and two cats.

Wentzville police, who handles animal control in the city, had no comment.

The Humane Society of Missouri does have what a spokeswoman called an "open-case" on Baker but there was no word on whether the animals would be seized.

In the past, Baker has told Fox 2/News 11 vandals were cutting the fencing, allowing the horses to get out.