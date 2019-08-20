Heavy rain to sweep from Iowa through Illinois and Missouri today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A complex of severe storms is expected to drop southeast from Iowa this morning and turn southeast toward St. Louis. Strong to severe storms are expected to sweep from northwest to southeast across the region between 10am and 2pm. The main threat will be strong wind gusts, followed up by heavy rain and a little bit of hail.

Temperatures will warm to near 90 just ahead of the storms and then drop back into the low/mid 80s after the storms pass. There may be a quick shower overnight tonight with low temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday will be mainly dry until some scattered storms develop late in the afternoon or evening.

See the current weather radar here.