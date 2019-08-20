Granite City School District delays start of classes over flood clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL - Granite City Schools’ superintendent, Jim Greenwald, sent out yet another release to let parents know for the sake of their kids’ safety, school would now start next Monday, August 26th.

The statement read in part, “Due to ongoing air quality testing, school will be canceled Thursday, August 22nd, and Friday august 23rd.”

Parents said it’s been a challenge, but they can respect the process.

The campuses in Granite City are barren though students were supposed to be back to the books last week.

Inches of rain pounded the area leaving behind damages at hundreds of homes.

Greenwald said he’s hoping and praying the students can actually be back by Monday.

Greenwald said school officials will meet at the high school early Wednesday morning with environmental scientists to test the air quality in the school.

Parents say it’s been hard to handle the aftermath of the flooding damages while having to find care for their kids, “My friends have been taking turns watching each other’s kids because we have to get back to work. It's hard for us here...the working moms,” said Sharon Gilstrap.

Maria Vinson, who is dealing with the financial burden of the repairs said she’s relieved she doesn’t have to balance storm recovery with first day of school duties, “Normally, I would be prepared and giving all my attention and energy to them,” Vinson said.

“It's been hard getting school supplies back,” said Sharon Gilstrap. “We're just ready to get this over with.”

Greenwald said school officials are prepared to work 24/7 over the weekend to complete the actual clean up and restoration.

School officials said they will have to adjust to ensure the students are caught up academically.

Greenwald also said they have not yet sat down and crunched numbers on the costs of these repairs, but he believes insurance will take care of it for the most part.

“To be honest, my mind is not even there yet,” said Vinson.

“I'm just thankful that the schools are making sure the school is sanitized.... a lot of us really need that time right now.”

