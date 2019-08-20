Go St. Louis Marathon kicks off 2020 marathon registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Go St. Louis Marathon is turning 20 years old in 2020 and a special registration begins Tuesday for next year's Go St. Louis Marathon. To celebrate, the organization is opening registration for Marathon Weekend with a day of discounts and goodies for the St. Louis running community!

Former participants can get a discount if they wear their old go marathon event shirts. The older the shirt, the bigger the discount. The registration event is from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at the Forest Park Visitors Center.

Next year's go marathon weekend is March 28 and 29.

Weekend event shirt — the older the shirt, the bigger the discount!

● 2011 - 2019: $50 entry fee for full or half marathon

● 2005 - 2010: $40 entry fee for full or half marathon

● 2001 - 2004: $30 entry fee for full or half marathon

● The very first year in 2000: $20 entry fee for full or half marathon