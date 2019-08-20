Go St. Louis Marathon kicks off 2020 marathon registration

Posted 10:57 am, August 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Go St. Louis Marathon is turning 20 years old in 2020 and a special registration begins Tuesday for next year's Go St. Louis Marathon. To celebrate, the organization is opening registration for Marathon Weekend with a day of discounts and goodies for the St. Louis running community!

Former participants can get a discount if they wear their old go marathon event shirts. The older the shirt, the bigger the discount. The registration event is from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at the Forest Park Visitors Center.

Next year's go marathon weekend is March 28 and 29.

Weekend event shirt — the older the shirt, the bigger the discount!
● 2011 - 2019: $50 entry fee for full or half marathon
● 2005 - 2010: $40 entry fee for full or half marathon
● 2001 - 2004: $30 entry fee for full or half marathon
● The very first year in 2000: $20 entry fee for full or half marathon

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.