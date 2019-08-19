ST. LOUIS – Today’s teachers are more than educators. They serve as mentors, counselors, cheerleaders, protectors, and more. That’s why actress Tia Mowry is joining with Walgreens to support the launch of We Teachers, a new, national initiative to support and recognize the outstanding teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom and community. Tia joins Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. to tell us all about the program and why she’s decided to get involved.
We Teachers initiative recognizes outstanding educators
-
Cottleville teacher launches preschool in Haiti, wins $500
-
Vigil for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
-
Teachers helping other teachers get the classroom supplies they need
-
Delaware is being recognized as the first no-kill state for animal shelters
-
Parents as Teachers featured for National Teacher Appreciation Week
-
-
15 million children don’t have money for school supplies; here’s how you can help them
-
Former alderman discusses long-term outcome of Ferguson protests
-
He started as a custodian. Now he’s a principal in the same school district.
-
Belleville teacher wins $500 for his positive impact on students
-
Unlock the Magic of Learning fundraiser to aid children with learning disabilities
-
-
St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase – ‘Road to the Pros’
-
A New York teacher made black students act as slaves in mock auctions
-
Teacher on medical leave for breast cancer forced to pay for own substitute