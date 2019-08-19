MLS team has businesses excited over possibility of increased business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Businesses in St. Louis’s Downtown West neighborhood are excited over the news that Major League Soccer is coming to the neighborhood. The official announcement will come on Tuesday and the CEO of Schlafly is thrilled. Fran Caradonna said, “We’re very proud of our neighborhood and we want to share it with other people.”

Schlafly invested in its location on Locust Street nearly 30 years ago. Caradonna believes a professional soccer stadium nearby will be another piece of a puzzle that’s creating a stronger region. She points out the addition of an aquarium at Union Station and a Ferris wheel are all creating more opportunities for visitors. She added, “We think there will be other activities happening at the soccer stadium when the team isn’t playing, so there will be lots of chances to use that space.”

Schlafly has also been a soccer supporter. The company’s Ale d’ Or beer was created in partnership with St. Louis FC of the United Soccer League.

Other businesses are equally excited about the possibility of a stadium in the neighborhood. Syberg’s on Market is located next to the site where a new stadium is expected to be built. The bar and restaurants is already a popular spot for sports fans.

“We’re very excited,” said Syberg’s manager Heather Mayes. “It’s a really great time for us in St. Louis especially this area.”

That Syberg’s location anticipates the addition of a soccer team will lead to more business and is building an enclosed patio that will provide more seating. Mayes said, “I think it’s going to be really good for the economy and this area and for all the workers in this area.”

