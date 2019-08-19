Local woman offers free snack bags to hungry kids before and after school

ST. LOUIS – How many times do you hear people complain about a certain issue and they say, ‘Well, the government should do something,’ or ‘a church should do something,’ ‘a business should do something’ about that. A local woman chose not to complain but to jump in and solve the problem herself. Champale Anderson is helping feed hungry children before and after school by preparing special snack bags for kids.

Champ’s Tear Drops snack bags

Monday – Friday
Breakfast bags: 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch bags: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
4111 N. Euclid Avenue
Email: champsteardrops@gmail.com

