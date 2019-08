Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, lll. - The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing the westbound right lane on the Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Mississippi River Bridge and the eastbound right lane through August 20.

The interstate will be closed while crews repair the driving surface.

Work on the westbound lane will run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m Monday, weather permitting.

Grab our app for traffic alerts here: Android – Apple