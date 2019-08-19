Game-worn Bob Gibson Cardinals jersey sells for $66,000 at auction

Posted 1:23 pm, August 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Bob Gibson’s game-worn jersey from the Cardinals’ 1964 season netted $66,000 at auction over the weekend.

Robert Edward Auctions launched the auction July 26. Additional Cardinals memorabilia was on the block as well – Enos Slaughter’s 1948 game jersey and Stan Musial’s signed glove from 1956.

Gibson signed the front of the jersey, “To the Hatels/Best Wishes/Bob Gibson.”

Thanks to the use of photomatching, it’s believed Gibson wore the jersey during a May 9, 1964 game against the New York Mets.

Bidding on the Gibson jersey began at $10,000.

