Escaped inmate last seen at the Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – An alert from State Fair Community College says that an inmate escaped from the Tipton Correctional Facility.

Shannon Dewayne Watts, 34, was last seen on the Missouri State Fair Grounds Sunday. The community college is asking students and employees to be alert, lock their vehicles, and secure their possessions.

Watts was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants. He is described as 6′ tall with brown eyes and glasses.

There are over 1,200 prisoners at the Tipton Correctional Center. It is a minimum custody correctional facility. Inmates are housed in open bay dormitories are selected to work various jobs on institutional grounds providing services like janitorial maintenance, kitchen work, laundry services, and groundskeeping.

Authorities are asking people to call 911 immediately if they see him. Do not engage with the escaped prisoner in any way.