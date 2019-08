× Cardinals announce 2020 Spring Training schedule

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 Spring Training schedule Monday in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release. The team’s 30-game Grapefruit League slate is set to begin on Saturday, February 22 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding 2020 Spring Training game times, ticket pricing, ticket availability, and reporting dates for pitchers, catchers, and position players.