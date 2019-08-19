Burglary suspects arrested after homeowner catches them while he’s on vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A home burglary in Town & Country was solved by way of California.

The victim helped police crack the case while away on vacation.

The burglary happened Thursday. Police likely would not have known about it until Monday when the victim was scheduled to return home.

Instead, the homeowner called the police as he watched the crime unfold on his smartphone.

Freddy Quintero-Vela, 39, and Cristian Ruiz-Solis, 40, were charged with multiple counts ranging from burglary and stealing to property damage and resisting arrest.

Three suspects broke into the in the Cheshire Farm subdivision off of Conway Road and one remained at large, police said.

“The victim was in California; their interior video was sent right to their iPhone,” said Town & Country Police Detective Sergeant Tom Walker. “They saw it. There were people in their house, ransacking their house. So, they called dispatch and gave us a really good description. Our guys got over their really quick, got them coming out of the back of the house. Got 2 out of 3 (suspects).”

The suspects ransacked the victim’s home, police said.

Investigators recovered the jewelry and international currency that was stolen.

A similar case from a couple of months ago remained, Walker said.

In that case, the homeowner was out of the country and didn’t discover the crime until four days after it happened.

Technology and vigilance made the difference, this time.

“It’s a great tool for us,” Walker said. “It’s great to have neighbors watching. During our area canvass of the neighborhood, the neighbors were very good. They gave us good information. We think there was a getaway car. We have tentative leads; we’re going through on that.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have placed retainers on Quintero-Vela and Ruiz-Solis. They are being held without bond.