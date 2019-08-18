× Teen killed, another injured in shooting near Jefferson Elementary school in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating at least its 126th homicide in the city.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot atter 2:00am in north St. Louis in the 1300 block of Hogan Street near Murphy Park and Jefferson Elementary School in Carr Square. When detectives arrived at the scene they found a teen with multiple gunshot wounds who later died. The teen has been identified as Jason Eberhart of the 5000 block of Tennessee in St. Louis, Missouri.

An 18-year-old was also shot in the incident. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. There is no word yet if police have a motive or suspect in custody. Police say that homicide detectives are working on this case