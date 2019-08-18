On Sunday Sports Extra, Curtis Francois dropped by to talk about the exciting weekly long events prior to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 next Saturday night.
Sunday Sports Extra: Bommarito Automotive Group 500
-
St. Louis racing fans making Bommarito Automotive Group 500 a big Midwest event
-
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in town next weekend as IndyCar grows in popularity
-
IndyCar Series has rules to enforce fair play at Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race
-
Bommarito IndyCar race to feature women driving the sport forward
-
Spirit of St. Louis: Distracted Driving – Take the pledge to stop driving distracted
-
-
Big race doubleheader coming to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend
-
The evolution of the IndyCar steering wheel
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Rick Hummel discusses the Cardinals season
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Former Cardinal John Costello
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Mikala McGhee-St. Louis Surge
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Sinquefield Chess Cup
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Tom Hargrove talks about fishing
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Women’s World Cup and St. Louis MLS bid