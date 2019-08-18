St. Louis Mayor Krewson says city has other priorities before getting body cameras

Posted 11:24 pm, August 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Teams catches up with Mayor Lyda Krewson to question her about body cameras for police.

St. Louis County police are now getting the cameras for its officers.

There’s increasing pressure for the city to follow suit.

But Mayor Krewson says the city can't afford the $4 to $5 million price tag because it has other priorities.

The President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed is pushing the matter. Reed says the city can't afford not to have the body cameras.

He says St Louis could have gotten a one-year free trial but didn't move quickly enough.

Reed says the city has a surplus of funds and it can use some of that money for body cams for police to help keep citizens and officers safer.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.