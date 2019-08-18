St. Louis Mayor Krewson says city has other priorities before getting body cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Teams catches up with Mayor Lyda Krewson to question her about body cameras for police.

St. Louis County police are now getting the cameras for its officers.

There’s increasing pressure for the city to follow suit.

But Mayor Krewson says the city can't afford the $4 to $5 million price tag because it has other priorities.

The President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed is pushing the matter. Reed says the city can't afford not to have the body cameras.

He says St Louis could have gotten a one-year free trial but didn't move quickly enough.

Reed says the city has a surplus of funds and it can use some of that money for body cams for police to help keep citizens and officers safer.

38.627003 -90.199404