Man taken into custody after striking 9 vehicles going the wrong way on I-70

ST. LOUIS - A man is in custody after he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened here near Union and Bircher.

A Fox 2/News 11 crew was there as the suspect was put in handcuffs and escorted away from the scene.

We are told North County Cooperative police officers and the St. Louis City Police Department spotted the vehicle driving the wrong way down the interstate at a high rate of speed.

“I seen in my rear mirror the guy that hit all the cars he turned around and started going the wrong direction on the highway and started coming back,” said James Gannon.

“This guy spun around hit this RV and other cars and started driving the opposite way down the highway, said Lauren Davis.

Officers attempted to pull the suspect over but the suspect car continued eastbound, posing a threat to the public.

Reportedly, the suspect crashed into at least 9 vehicles, lost control and crashed.

Sources close to the investigation say drugs and weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the vehicle was stolen.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident.

There were no major injuries reported.