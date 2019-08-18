Fatal accident near Blanchette Bridge early Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident that happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning on westbound I-70, east of the Blanchette Bridge.

An SUV struck a car that was parked on the side of the highway, causing the parked car to hit a pedestrian. The driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Danny Reeves, died in the accident. The passenger in the SUV and the pedestrian that was struck by the parked car are in serious condition.

