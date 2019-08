Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's been a violent summer for kids in St. Louis. A total of 10 kids have been fatally shot.

There are two 'Moms Demand Action Recess Rallies' being held on Saturday August 17th to highlight gun violence. The rallies begin at 12 p.m. and will be held at the Gateway Arch Steps and at Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park.

Text RALLY to 64433 to RSVP.

For more information, visit momsdemandaction.org.