Jennings students get ready for back to school with jamboree

JENNINGS, MO – The Jennings School District hosted it's annual back to school jamboree Saturday at the high school. Friends, family, and staff put on the event to welcome the start of a new school year. This event allowed students to receive school supplies, which helped students in the district get ready for the first day of school, and months to come.

Over 2,000 backpacks were given out at today's event thanks to community partners like Gas Mart, and the Riverview Fire District.