× A 3-year-old was found alone and adrift in a boat in Texas. A man’s body was recovered nearby

A 3-year-old girl was found alone and adrift in a boat a day after she set sail with her father in Texas. Hours later, first responders recovered a man’s body Friday evening not far from where the boat was discovered.

The toddler and her father went out on the boat Thursday. She was discovered floating alone and in “good condition” around 9 a.m. the next day, according to Lt. Johnny Rose, a spokesman for Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

The father and daughter launched about 5 p.m. from the Granbury City Beach Boat in Lake Granbury, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Hours after she was found, authorities recovered the body of Oscar Monjaras Robledo, 36, near where the boat was discovered, about 60 feet from the shore.

The man’s body was sent for an autopsy. There is no evidence of foul play and it appears to be an accidental drowning, authorities said.