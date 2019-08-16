Weather Kid of the Week: Daniel Indelicato

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Daniel Indelicato is a sixth-grader at Sperring Middle School in the Lindbergh Schools District. According to his mother, Danny checks the weather app on his phone endlessly, especially when storms are nearby! When Danny grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist or a storm chaser. Daniel Indelicato is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.