Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Swansea

Posted 9:28 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48PM, August 16, 2019

SWANSEA, Ill. – Firefighters in the Metro East were called to a two-alarm fire Friday evening at an apartment complex in Swansea.

The apartment is located on Roger Avenue.

First responders said the fire began in a first-floor apartment just after 7:30 p.m. A pan on a stove ignited the blaze.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire but managed to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the one resident who was displaced as a result of the fire. No other apartments or tenants were affected.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.