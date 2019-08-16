× Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Swansea

SWANSEA, Ill. – Firefighters in the Metro East were called to a two-alarm fire Friday evening at an apartment complex in Swansea.

The apartment is located on Roger Avenue.

First responders said the fire began in a first-floor apartment just after 7:30 p.m. A pan on a stove ignited the blaze.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire but managed to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the one resident who was displaced as a result of the fire. No other apartments or tenants were affected.