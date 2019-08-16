Cardinals to host annual career day next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Attention teachers and high school students! The St Louis Cardinals are hosting their annual Career Day at Busch Stadium next month, focusing on media and sports.

Bethany White, with themed ticket sales for the Cardinals, says ​attendees "get to come and hear from a panel of professionals from FOX 2 and KPLR, the St Louis Cardinals, the St Louis Blues, KMOX and Fox Sports Midwest. It's also presented by Lindenwood University, so they will have a panelist and learn about what careers in sports and media are all about."

Over 2,000 high school students and teachers are expected to attend the career day and college fair. Students get to understand how many people it takes to put that broadcast together or ensure the game goes smoothly.

Career Day will be held at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, September 18th. A $15 ticket gets you the pre-game panel discussion along with a jumbo hot dog, chips, soda, and a ticket to the Cardinals game vs. the Washington Nationals. Teachers and students, visit http://www.cardinals.com/theme to get your tickets.