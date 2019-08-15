Unlock the Magic of Learning fundraiser to aid children with learning disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Back-to-school time can be stressful for children with a learning disability. The St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association is hoping to make that transition easier.

Having started in the 1960s as a community grassroots effort, the St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association (LDA) aims to provide educational and emotional support for children living with disabilities, as well as their parents and educators.

"Whether it be educational coaching, assessments, advocacy, you name it, LDA equips these students with the tools and the confidence they need to be successful in school and then in life," said James Huang, LDA board director and client.

The children are diagnosed with a range of learning disabilities, including (but not limited to): ADHD, high-functioning autism, dyslexia, and short-term memory issues. The teachers and tutors of LDA are certified in special education with extensive training in learning disabilities.

The 22nd annual Unlock the Magic of Learning fundraiser for the LDA will feature a carnival-like atmosphere, complete with a bounce house, face painting, performers from the City Museum, and the Smash band for adults. Unlock the Magic of Learning will be September 28 at Grant’s Farm.

Visit LDAstl.org or call 314-966-3088 for tickets and more information.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the Unlock the Magic of Learning fundraiser.