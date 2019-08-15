Shooting victim seeks help at Pear Tree Inn near Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting where the victim drove to the Pear Tree Inn near Union Station to report his injuries.

Police were called to the downtown hotel around 1:45 a.m. when the man walked into the lobby and said he'd been shot.

The man told police he was shot after an argument which began at a nearby gas station.

He was taken from the Pear Tree Inn to the hospital with gunshot injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are now trying to retrace the man's account of the shooting and identify any suspects.

KPLR11 will update this story as new information becomes available.