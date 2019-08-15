Post-Dispatch photographer discusses haunting images from fire and rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Heartbreaking photos in the St. Louis Post Dispatch show children being saved from a burning home in south St. Louis on Thursday. FOX 2 spoke to one of the photographers who snapped the images.

Robert Cohen, who has worked for the newspaper for two decades, was on the scene as firefighters were removing the children from the burning home.

Cohen is relieved to know the children were all breathing on their own Thursday.

"As news people and news photographers we cover a lot that doesn't always have a good outcome," he said.

Even though the images are hard to look at, they show us what happened on Ohio Avenue on Thursday.

"It's important to show the life-saving efforts of the firefighters. It’s important to show these pictures because we are understanding the parents were not home at the time and the oldest child was 4 or 5 years old, so there’s lessons to be learned by looking at some of these images," Cohen said.

Photographer J.B. Forbes also took photos on the scene.

"Its a reminder to hug your kids, pay attention to your kids, and thank first responders," Cohen said.