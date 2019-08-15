Pontoon Beach police searching for driver in fatal hit ‘n run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – Authorities in Pontoon Beach, Illinois are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The woman later died from her injuries.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Christopher Modrusic said his detectives have worked tirelessly tracking down leads in this case since it happened early Wednesday morning. They are asking for the public's help in hopes someone may recognize the suspect vehicle.

Modrusic said the suspect vehicle is believed to have hit a woman walking along Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach around 1:30 a.m. The suspect drove away from the scene, leaving the victim lying in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

"We've been reaching out to a lot of people in public, going door-to-door, business-to-business all the way along Highway 111, (Hwy.) 162," said Modrusic. "We've been down in Madison, Venice area, East St. Louis, O’Fallon, Troy-area."

Police are not identifying the victim but Modrusic said she is a Granite City woman in her 50s. Her family has been notified.

Modrusic said they do not know why she was walking along the highway at that hour.

Police are asking people who may have traveled in the area of Hwy. 111 and Pontoon Beach Road early Wednesday morning to call the department at 618-931-5100.

"We have a warehouse that is north of our police department. A lot of people do travel home on (Hwy.) 111," said Modrusic. "There are some local bars in the area. Bars do close around 2 a.m. and people could've been leaving the bar and noticed something."

Modrusic said it is possible the car sustained some damage. He is asking any body shops to let police know if someone brings in a car needing repairs to the hood or windshield.

Police are in the process of having the surveillance video digitally enhanced in hopes of getting a clearer look at the license plate.