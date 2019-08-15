Olivette apartment fire sends residents to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. - Olivette fire crews rescued one person from an apartment complex during a fire in the early morning hours Thursday.

Fire crews responded to the 7 Tower Hill Ct around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the second-floor window of the apartment.

According to officials, one resident was outside of the home when police officers arrived on scene. He told officers that a second individual was still inside the home and was then transported to the hospital.

Three police officers tried to go inside the building to help the second man but the smoke was too thick. Fire crews arrived on scene and firefighters were able to locate the man and bring him out of the building. He was then taken to the hospital.

The extent of injuries for both people are unknown.

The three officers were checked at the scene for smoke inhalation. Olivette Assistant Fire Chief Ron Johnson said one officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Johnson said they don’t know yet what caused the fire, just that is started on the second floor.