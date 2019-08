Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Authorities are investigating after a man tried to rob a South St. Louis fast-food restaurant.

St. Louis Police were called to the Rally's on South Jefferson Avenue, just before 2:00 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, a man threatened workers with a gun before demanding money.

A short time later, when police arrived the subject fled the scene on foot.

He did not get away with any money.