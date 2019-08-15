× 4-year-old accidentally shot at Florissant home

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 4-year-old was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the arm Thursday afternoon.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of St. Luke around 2:20 p.m. for an accidental shooting.

Police found the 4-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the left arm. The child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Michael said the child was home with a juvenile sibling at the time. The sibling was said to be older than the 4-year-old; an exact age was not given.

Police determined the 4-year-old wounded themselves. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the residence. It’s not clear who owned the gun.

The children were at home alone. Investigators are working to determine why.

Michael said the Florissant Police Department wants to remind the public that it offers free gun locks.