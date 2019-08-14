WB I-44 near Shrewsbury reopens after bi-state police pursuit ends in crash

ST. LOUIS - A crash following a bi-state police chase shutdown westbound Interstate 44 near Shrewsbury Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the chase started in East St. Louis and eventually ended with a crash on the interstate.

Police sources told FOX 2 at least two juveniles are in custody.  It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

No other information has been released regarding the incident. More details will be posted as this story develops.

