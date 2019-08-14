ST. LOUIS - As the weekend gets closer, some fun on the water might be on your agenda. Boating safely needs to be a priority and that comes with knowing the law. To get us up to speed on what we need to know, we're joined by attorney Mark Cantor of Cantor Injury Law. You can contact the firm at CantorInjuryLaw.com or at 314-310-8431 to schedule a free consultation.
Understanding boating safety regulations
-
Passing boaters rescue fawn from Folsom Lake
-
St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase – ‘Road to the Pros’
-
Proud to Serve: Monroe Yancie has taught over 4,000 EMS students
-
C3 Fitness: ‘Wake up and get it done’ workout
-
Advice for your Fourth of July road trips
-
-
Lordo’s giving away diamond earrings in July for KPLR 11’s diamond anniversary!
-
Deputies: Man jumps off boat to avoid sobriety test, asks to be rescued
-
Proposal from Rep. Lacy Clay would allow cities to enact tougher gun laws
-
Illinois GOP survivor of congressional baseball shooting still opposes background check bill
-
US Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week
-
-
Family grieves for 10-year-old shot and killed on porch of his home
-
She recorded her rapist’s confession. Now, the Supreme Court could hear it.
-
Trump immigration chief rewrites Statue of Liberty poem to make case for limiting immigration