St. Louis Community College employee pleads guilty to embezzling college funds
ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Community College employee admitted in federal court to embezzling millions of dollars from the college over the last 20 years, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said Wednesday.
According to prosecutors, Donald Robison stole millions in state job training funds between August 1998 and November 2018 and moved the money between bank and investment accounts.
Dr. Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College, said the college has filed a suit against Robison to recoup the money he stole. The chancellor said the university contacted its general council, finance team, and accountants. They studied Robison’s computer and claim to have come up with a large amount of evidence against him.
College administrators believe Robison stole upwards of $5.4 million during his decades-long scheme.
Robison pleaded guilty to 15 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.
Robison will be sentenced November 12. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of wire and mail fraud, and up to 10 years on each money laundering charge.
STLCC released the following statement Wednesday afternoon following Robison’s guilty plea:
St. Louis Community College is grateful and relieved that justice is being served. Today, Donald Robison, former manager of Corporate Services in the College’s Workforce Solutions Group, pled guilty to 15 counts of federal financial crimes in United States District Court. Robison harmed the College and our community when he misappropriated more than $7.5 million from the State of Missouri and STLCC intended for strengthening skills, retaining jobs and building a strong workforce for our region.
In late April, the College discovered it had been a victim of Robison’s fraudulent and criminal scheme. We immediately began an internal investigation and worked in full cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI. We are grateful for a quick investigation and resolution in securing this guilty plea.
The College sincerely thanks the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI for their quick action in bringing charges and securing Robison’s guilty plea; and also, the College’s internal Response team, BKD CPA & Advisors LLP and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale for their hard work on this case.