Person in custody for shooting death of 7-year-old

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police have a person in custody in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy.

Police sources confirmed an arrest had been made. Police did not provide any additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

Fox 2 has learned the suspect was arrested Wednesday morning at Prairie and W. Florissant Avenue.

Xavier Usanga and his sisters were playing in the backyard in the 3500 block of N. 11th Street when the shots rang out. An 18-year-old was also critically injured in the shooting. Usanga was the youngest of eight children and shot outside of his home in Hyde Park.

Eleven children have been shot in the city of St. Louis since June.