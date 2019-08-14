Parents to hold vigil for 7-year-old boy shot, killed while playing in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A vigil is planned Wednesday for seven-year-old Xavier Usanga who was shot and killed Monday night one day before he was supposed to start second grade at Clay Elementary.

Eleven children have been shot in the city of St. Louis since June and Usanga was the youngest of eight children and shot outside of his home in Hyde Park.

He and his sisters were playing in the backyard in the 3500 block of North 11th Street when the shots rang out. According to investigators an 18-year-old was also critically injured in the shooting.

A vigil is planned for Xavier tonight at 6:00 p.m. on North 14th Street where the shooting took place.

Police are still searching for the suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis Metro Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

All tips through Crimestoppers are anonymous.