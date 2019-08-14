Maryland Heights ranked the best suburb in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Looking to find a new home and not break the bank?

According to the personal-finance website, GoBankingrates.com Maryland heights is the best suburb in Missouri. The site completed a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living, quality of schools and safety in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country.

Maryland Heights tied for first place with Grain Valley near Kansas city.

The list based on home prices, monthly rent; annual cost of essentials such as groceries, health care, utilities and transportation; school-districts, and crime rates.

In Illinois, the best suburb was Buffalo Grove in the Chicago area.