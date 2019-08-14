× Maryland Heights police looking for missing Tennessee man

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Investigators with the Maryland Heights Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a Munford, Tennessee man who went missing over the weekend.

According to a police spokesperson, Samuel Armstrong was last seen August 10 at 11:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Maryland Heights. He was reported missing August 12 when family members could not reach him.

Investigators do not suspect foul play. However, they’re aware someone attempted to use Armstrong’s credit card in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Police described Armstrong as a 58-year-old African-American man, standing 5’9” tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was driving a 2003 grey Mercedes PC with Maryland license plate 321XJB.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700 or the department’s detective bureau at 314-298-7847.