Man indicted for 2017 Wellston murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly 21 months after his initial arrest, St. Louis County prosecutors were finally able to charge an Olivette man for the 2017 murder of a Wellston man.

According to Major Ron Martin, assistant chief of police with the North County Police Cooperative, Steven Combs was shot and killed just before noon on December 3 while washing his girlfriend’s car in the 6200 block of Bartmer Avenue. Combs was 41.

The North County Police Cooperative arrested Deantaye Long on December 17. However, police could not provide enough probable cause to secure charges, so Long was released.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell reopened the case in early 2019, Martin said, and his office provided funding for additional forensic tests and other investigative measures on the case.

A grand jury indicted Long on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Investigators learned Long and Combs did not know each other.

Martin credited the teamwork of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the prosecutor’s office, the FBI, St. Louis City police, University City police, and others.

At the time of the indictment, Long was already in custody in the Missouri Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Fox 2 News learned Long entered a guilty plea on November 9, 2017 to vehicle tampering and resisting arrest in St. Louis. He received probation and a suspended sentence of three years in prison. Combs was murdered less than a month later.