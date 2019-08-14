Man enjoys ‘private jet’ as lone passenger on Delta flight

SALT LAKE CITY — Personal space can be a hot commodity when flying, but one passenger didn’t have to pay any extra for a small taste of the private jet experience.

Vincent Peone posted video Monday of his trip from Aspen to Salt Lake City, en route to New York City, under the caption “Last week Delta gave me my own private jet…. kind of.”

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

Peone’s video has been retweeted thousands of times, and it shows his various escapades as the only passenger aboard the flight – from an abbreviated check in process to a personalized welcome aboard the aircraft.

“When I stepped on it was just this wash of empty seats, which is a sight you don’t see very often,” Peone told WCBS.

The 35-year-old Brooklyn man recorded workers adding sandbags to the hold for weight, a flight attendant greeting him personally over the PA system and a handshake with the pilots. When Peone asked why Delta would fly with just one customer on board, he was told it was to transport equipment needed at the next airport.

Peone, a director with his own production company, fully documented the once-in-a-lifetime experience, complete with a photo of him at his final destination, posing on the stairs of the plane with a drink in hand.