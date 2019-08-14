Amanda Jones’ family reunited with sonogram photos on 14th anniversary of her disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - It has been 14 years since a pregnant woman vanished in Jefferson County. Fox 2 has been digging back into the investigation into the disappearance of Amanda Jones over the past year and recently learned new information about the early investigation.

Days before the 14th anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, Bertha Propst was reunited with the only photos of her grandson, Hayden.The day she disappeared, Jones brought the sonogram photos with her to meet Bryan Westfall, the man she believed to be the father of her unborn son. Westfall denied paternity, but Propst said Jones hoped the photos would entice him to want to be in Hayden's life.

No one has seen or heard from Jones since that day. Jones' car was found parked at the Hillsboro Civic Center and the sonogram photos found inside the vehicle were entered into evidence.

Fox 2 visited with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and shared the Propsts' request to get the photos back. Days later, the Propsts received an email with photographs of the sonograms.

"It filled a void in my heart that I've been wanting for 14 years," Propst said.

The original prints will remain in evidence until the case is closed.

Fox 2 previously reported about a limited search conducted at the Westfall property guided by Westfall and his attorney two days after Jones disappeared. Capt. Gary Higginbotham said after reviewing the file he saw another search was conducted on August 24, 2005.

Higginbotham said the sheriff's office, a K9 search team, and the FBI searched Westfall's property, including Westfall's home and vehicles. The home of Westfall's parents, who also live on the property, was not searched.

The Westfalls own hundreds of acres and it is still unclear how extensively the property was searched that day.

Higginbotham said he cannot imagine what Jones' family has gone through all these years, and he hopes the sheriff's office can someday give them closure.

"I keep hoping or wishing that somebody knows more that hasn't came forward, and it's as simple as that because we need help, the family needs help," said Higginbotham. "We want to solve this for them."

Higginbotham said the sheriff's office received 342 leads on the original case and they have continued to follow up on every lead they have received since.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Amanda Jones and her unborn son or for information leading to the person(s) responsible for their disappearance.

For more on Fox 2's coverage of the disappearance of Amanda Jones, click here.