Addressing school safety concerns in the Ferguson-Florissant School District

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – It's back to school time for most districts. The Ferguson-Florissant School District on Wednesday announced a new comprehensive safety and security plan that includes students using see-through backpacks.

The school district found three guns at district schools last year. With that in mind and with recent shooting events around the country, the district decided to be proactive.

The district announced the "Let’s Be Clear, No Weapons in Our Schools” safety campaign. As part of the initiative, students from sixth grade through 12th grade will wear clear backpacks purchased for them when school begins Thursday.

“I think it's important we send a clear message of safety importance in our schools,” said Dr. Joseph Davis, Superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District. “We know a lot has happened in our country and schools and communities.”