Thousands without power after severe storms roll through the bi-state

ST. LOUIS - Residents on both sides of the river are waking up in the dark Tuesday morning after storms knocked the power to over 15,000 customers.
Outages included areas in St Charles. O'Fallon, St Charles County,, Earth City, Maryland Heights, St Ann, Breckenridge Hills, Bellefontaine Neighbors. Northwoods, near Bellerive, University City, Ladue, Huntleigh.
In the Metro East most of the outages are in Granite City, Near Edwardsville, North of Collinsville, near Maryville.
Ameren reports that crews are working to restore power. There’s no word on when power is expected to be fully restored.
If you are without power, report your outage online or call 800 - 552-7583
As of 7:30 am
AMEREN ILLINOIS
Customers Without Service: 5,695
Customers Served: 1,210,030
AMEREN MISSOURI
Customers Without Service: 13,087
Customers Served: 1,209,944