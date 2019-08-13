St. Louisans hold vigil to remember those killed in El Paso shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - More than a dozen people met in Tower Grove Park Tuesday night to hold a vigil for those who were killed in El Paso, Texas. The group prayed together and discussed solutions to gun violence.

The woman who organized the vigil, Chrystal Garcia, is from El Paso, Texas and just moved to St. Louis a year ago. She said her family often shops at the Walmart where the shooting happened.

The group also held a moment of silence for the 11 children who have been shot and killed in St. Louis in recent months.