Heartbreak for St. Louis man who lost beloved dog in hit ‘n run accident

ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis man is hoping a dangerous driver is caught before causing any more heartache.

Michael Wall said he was driving north on Kingshighway near Fyler around 12:30 a.m. Friday when a speeding red sedan—which he believes was a Chevy Impala—came crashing into his pickup and then sped away.

The force of the crash forced his pickup to roll over into the middle of the intersection before it came to a stop. Wall was in shock and had one thought on his mind.

“Just wanted to get to a stop, get out of my truck, and get to my dog,” Wall said.

Tank was a rescue dog Wall adopted. He called Tank his best friend.

“When I’m not at work, I take him with me,” Wall said. “That’s why he was with me that night.”

Tank did not survive the crash.

Wall said he’s disheartened over the fact that pets are often considered property under the law. Wall would like to see laws change so that in a situation like this, the driver would face more serious charges.

“He was my best friend,” said Wall. “You couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

Wall wants anyone who may have information to contact St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. He said the red sedan had front-end damage and was missing a side mirror. He fears the driver could crash into someone else and cause more heartache.