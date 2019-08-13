Flight from Phoenix to London diverted to St. Louis over disturbance

Posted 8:31 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34PM, August 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS – An American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona to London, England was diverted to St. Louis-Lambert International Airport due to a disturbance.

A spokesperson for the airport and an American Airlines public relations rep confirmed an unruly passenger was removed from Flight 194 in St. Louis. The specifics of the disturbance were not disclosed. However, the PR rep said local law enforcement handled the situation and federal authorities did not appear to be involved.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.