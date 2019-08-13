× Flight from Phoenix to London diverted to St. Louis over disturbance

ST. LOUIS – An American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona to London, England was diverted to St. Louis-Lambert International Airport due to a disturbance.

A spokesperson for the airport and an American Airlines public relations rep confirmed an unruly passenger was removed from Flight 194 in St. Louis. The specifics of the disturbance were not disclosed. However, the PR rep said local law enforcement handled the situation and federal authorities did not appear to be involved.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.