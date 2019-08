Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling packages of baby spinach.

The company said a random sample tested positive for salmonella. The spinach being recalled has packaging with a use-by-date of Aug. 5.

The packages were distributed in 10 states including Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Dole urges people not to eat the spinach and to throw it out.

More information can be found at www.dole.com.