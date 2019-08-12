Vehicles stuck in Granite City flash floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE, CITY, Ill. - Between 5 and 8 inches of rain fell in two storm bursts Monday morning, with some of the heaviest rain centered over northwest Madison County.

The rain came in two waves; the first just after 3 a.m., the other was during morning rush hour. Many intersections in Granite City were flooded with anywhere from 6 to 18 inches of rain. Numerous cars stalled in the high water.

Granite City police posted a warning on its Facebook page: "It goes without saying that most of our roads are flooded. Please don’t try to go out and drive until this water goes down. Our squad cars have the same issues in this weather as other cars. We cannot drive on roads that are flooded. Some roads are impassable and have cars stranded on them. Do not end up stranded! Also, many homes have water in them and when you drive through these neighborhoods, you push more water into homes. Be courteous!! We have our Humvee out and can get to you in the event of an emergency - if you need us but it is not an emergency, we will get to you when the roads are again passable."

At one point, power was also out along IL-157 south of Collinsville, leaving numerous streetlights and intersections in the dark.

Ameren reported 3,000 customers had lost power in Illinois. That includes parts of Caseyville, Pontoon Beach, State Park, and Collinsville. There were over 1,000 Ameren customers without service in Missouri Monday morning. They are mostly located in parts north of Florissant, Castle Point, Spanish Lake, Glasgow Village, and University City.

