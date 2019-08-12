Two 16-year-olds killed in accident in Lincoln County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. – Two teenagers were killed and a third injured in an accident late Sunday night in Troy.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. when a 2007 Ford Fusion went off Highway 47 and struck a tree. Five boys were in the vehicle.

Sixteen-year-olds Mario Montalvo and Brayden Hood were killed in the crash. They were supposed to start their junior years at Troy-Buchanan High School on Tuesday.

"They were great people," said Jonathon Gonzalez, a friend of the victims. "Mario was a best friend; but more than a best friend, a brother who always looked out for me no matter what."

The driver, who was also 16, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The two other passengers survived. All three were wearing their seatbelts. Montalvo and Hood were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

"There's no words to describe (it)," said Sarah Nickles, a friend of the victims. "(Brayden) was friends to everybody. Always made you laugh. Always cared."

A representative for Troy-Buchanan High School said the school community was in mourning. The school will be offering counseling services in the performing arts center at the high school all week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The driver was best friends with Brayden. I can't imagine what he's going through now," Nickles said.