St. Louis County police vehicle involved in collision in north city

ST. LOUIS – Officers from St. Louis city and county and St. Ann converged at a north St. Louis intersection Monday afternoon in response to a collision involving a county police vehicle.

The accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carr and N. 9th streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of America’s Center Convention Complex.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation in north county when they noticed a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting earlier that morning in St. Louis City – a white Kia Optima.

County police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to yield. Police began a pursuit near Chambers and Halls Ferry Road at 12:05 p.m. They lost sight of the car in St. Louis city limits just north of The Dome.

A county police vehicle was canvassing the area when the Optima rammed into it. A 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male were taken into custody. Both were taken to a hospital.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury but has since been treated and released.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Bureau of Crimes Against Property are handling the investigation.

